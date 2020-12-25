Christmas Eve fire displaces Fort Worth residents during holidays

article

A Christmas Eve fire left multiple people displaced in Fort Worth for the holidays.

The city's fire department says between eight at 14 units in the Reserve Apartments on Misty Oaks Drive were damaged in the fire that started about 8 p.m. Thursday.

All residents were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

Some people were able to salvage small Christmas gifts before evacuating. Others were escorted back into the building to collect any undamaged items.

"My son was in the shower and he just ran out and they tried to grab what they could grab and when I looked over I saw the fire in the outlet in the wall by the fireplace and I just tried, kept going in and trying to get what I could get, but as I was going in everything just started caving in," said resident Tosha Reliford.

She had brand new furniture, among other things in her apartment, and it’s all gone.

Reliford was given a different apartment to stay in and the Red Cross gave her a gift card.