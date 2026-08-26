Texas judge denies Minnesota’s request to stop release of ICE agent charged in fatal shooting

The Brief A federal judge in Texas has denied Minnesota’s request to prevent the release of an ICE agent from jail who has been charged in a fatal shooting. Minnesota filed a lawsuit against Texas who has been holding Christian Castro in jail for nearly 90 days. Castro is accused of shooting an immigrant in January in Minnesota and then lying about what happened.



A federal judge has denied Minnesota’s request to prevent the release of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer being held in a Texas jail in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.

What we know:

In his order, the judge said the temporary restraining order being sought couldn’t be granted because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to deny Minnesota’s request to extradite Christian Castro.

The backstory:

Castro was picked up by the Texas Rangers in South Texas in May. Under Texas law, a person awaiting extradition cannot be held longer than 90 days. That deadline hits Thursday.

Minnesota officials said they filed a lawsuit to prevent Castro’s release because they are worried he will flee.

Abbott’s motion that was filed in court Monday said that he does not believe Castro fled Minnesota, but instead returned to Texas for work.