Former TCU player linked to locker room assault weeks before season opener

The Brief TCU safety Jacob Fields was dismissed from the program on Aug. 18 after a "violation of team rules," according to the university. Fields' removal from the team came five days after he was allegedly involved in an assault in the team's locker room. TCU opens their season on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland against North Carolina.



A TCU player who was set to be a key piece of the 2026 team's defense was kicked off the team after he was allegedly involved in a locker room assault just weeks before their season opener.

TCU locker room assault

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 30: A TCU Horned Frogs helmet rests on the sidelines during Valero Alamo Bowl game featuring the TCU Horned Frogs and the USC Trojans on December 30, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Spor Expand

What we know:

On Aug. 13, the Texas Christian University Police Department responded to an altercation that occurred in the football team's locker room.

A heavily-redacted incident report characterizes the incident as an aggravated assault involving hands, feet, and fists.

The report states officers advised the victim to make contact with TCUPD for a more comprehensive investigation and possible filing of charges.

What we don't know:

The incident report does not list the name of the suspect or victim involved.

Jacob Fields kicked off team

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 06: Jacob Fields #8 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs reacts after a play during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman Expand

Dig deeper:

The incident report does not state the player or players involved in the incident, but The Athletic reports that the player involved was safety Jacob Fields.

Fields was dismissed from the football team on Aug. 18. TCU said in a statement Fields was removed from the roster due to a "violation of team rules."

His dismissal came five days after the alleged locker room incident.

Fields transferred to TCU after the 2025 season, which he spent at Louisiana Tech and was named co-Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

He recorded 92 combined tackles, 50 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions for the Bulldogs last season.

Statement from Fields' agent

The other side:

An agent representing Fields said a significant number of reports of Fields' involvement with the alleged assault were "false or purely speculative."

"While disappointed, Jacob understands that given the circumstances, it was in the best interest of all parties to move forward," the statement continues.

Read the full statement below.

What's next:

TCU is scheduled to open their 2026 football season on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, against Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Fields is currently without a team for the 2026 season.