Chris Stapleton concert at Globe Life Field postponed due to coronavirus fears

The first event at the new Globe Life Field has been postponed due coronavirus fears.

Saturday night’s Chris Stapleton concert, with Willie Nelson as the opener, was postponed just a day after officials said it would go on.

There has been no word if any Texas Rangers games will be affected by the growing slate of cancellations and postponements in the sports world due COVID-19. The Rangers are set to have two exhibition games on March 23 and 24 before officially opening the new ballpark on March 31.