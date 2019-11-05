Chris Brown shares home address, says he's having a yard sale at his 'crib' in Tarzana

article

Grammy-Award winning R&B singer Chris Brown is scheduled to host a yard sale at his "crib" in Tarzana on Wednesday, according to his Instagram.

The singer-songwriter on Monday posted details about the yard sale, including his home address, to his social media accounts, encouraging followers to come by and purchase some of his old stuff for a discounted price.

Fans from across California lined up overnight hoping to score Brown's marked down items. One fan told FOX 11 they traveled from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sky FOX showed aerial images of the sale's impressive arrangement of shoes and clothing hours before the sale was set to open to the public.

The sale will reportedly feature "significantly marked-down high end designer items," the star wrote in a flyer for the sale.

The yard sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Brown's residence located at 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive in Tarzana.