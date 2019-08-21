CHP: Teen found tied up, gagged in car was being taken to rehab by family
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KTVU) - A 17-year-old girl was found bound and gagged in the backseat of a car Monday night in Carlsbad and authorities say her abductors were her father and sister.
Officer Kevin Smale told The San Diego Union-Tribune someone spotted the teen tied up in the back of a 2014 Toyota Corolla on Interstate 5 near the Orange County border.
Officers stopped the car near the Cannon Road exit off I-5.
Investigators learned the girl's 67-year-old father and 21-year-old sister, abducted her with the intent of taking her to a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico.
Smale said in a statement to The San Diego Union-Tribune, “The 17-year-old female admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year.”
The girl was taken into protective custody.
Criminal charges are pending against the father and sister.