Chimney fire damages Colleyville home

article

The Brief A two-alarm house fire broke out in the 6000 block of Hunter Lane in Colleyville around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire is believed to have started in the chimney before spreading to the attic. Thankfully, no one was hurt.



There was a large house fire in Colleyville overnight.

What we know:

The Colleyville Fire Department said it responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Hunter Lane around 10:30 p.m.

The department had to call for mutual aid from other cities for help with the two-alarm fire.

Investigators believe it started as a chimney fire and spread to the attic.

No one was hurt.

What we don't know:

There’s no word on how many people were home at the time or how many people have been displaced.

The extent of the damage is not yet clear.