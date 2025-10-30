Chimney fire damages Colleyville home
article
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - There was a large house fire in Colleyville overnight.
What we know:
The Colleyville Fire Department said it responded to the fire in the 6000 block of Hunter Lane around 10:30 p.m.
The department had to call for mutual aid from other cities for help with the two-alarm fire.
Investigators believe it started as a chimney fire and spread to the attic.
No one was hurt.
What we don't know:
There’s no word on how many people were home at the time or how many people have been displaced.
The extent of the damage is not yet clear.
The Source: The information comes from the Colleyville Fire Department and viewer Trevor McIntyre.