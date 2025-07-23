Chili's and Tecovas team up for boots made from restaurant booths

article

The Brief Chili's and Tecovas are teaming up for a boot collaboration. The boots and matching belt will be made from the same red material as the iconic Chili's booths. The collaboration releases July 29.



Red booths will soon be red boots when two Texas companies launch an apparel collaboration later this month.

North Texas-based Chili's is teaming up with Austin-based western wear maker Tecovas for limited-edition cowboy boots made with the same material as Chili's iconic red booths.

Called "Booth Boots," the collection includes men's and women's boots and a matching belt made from the material used for Chili's booths and features stitched chili pepper accents.

What they're saying:

"There's no place our guests would rather enjoy a Triple Dipper or frozen margarita than a red Chili's booth," Jesse Johnson, Chili's Vice President of Marketing, said. "We thought it would be fun to celebrate this familiar piece of the Chili's experience by turning it into something truly unexpected for our fans. Our new friends at Tecovas have been the perfect partners in bringing this wild idea to life with their handcrafted boots now reimagined with our booth material."

Tecovas VP Sam Fodrowski said the mash-up is a celebration of two American originals with Texas roots.

"It's unexpected, fun, and crafted with the same care and attention to detail we bring to everything we do," Fodrowski said.

What's next:

The boots and belt release on July 29 at 10 a.m.

Some Tecovas stores across the country will celebrate the release by serving Chili's margaritas in store on Aug. 2.