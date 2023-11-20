Expand / Collapse search

Children’s RSV cases continue to spike in North Texas

Dallas
Doctor discusses a spike in local RSV cases

Respiratory illness is on the rise among North Texas kids. Children's Health in Dallas is reporting the highest number of RSV cases this year. Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the director of infectious diseases at Children's Health, joined Good Day to talk about why doctors are seeing such a big spike in cases.

DALLAS - Pediatric hospitals in North Texas continue to see more and more patients with respiratory illnesses like RSV.

Children’s Health said there were 549 RSV cases throughout its system last week.

That’s a new record and a 339% increase since the first week of October.

"We're certainly seeing a lot of numbers, and the numbers have increased quite dramatically over the last couple of weeks," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, director of Infectious Disease at Children's Health and professor at UT Southwestern.

RSV or the respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, young children and older adults have a higher risk of developing complications and needing hospitalization.

"First there's a couple of sniffles and a cough, and then it gets worse and then the children have difficulty feeding, and then they have difficulty breathing because they're so congested and they're coughing so much," Dr. Kahn said.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control recommended a new drug for use in pediatric patients. However, that drug is in short supply.

Vaccines are available for senior citizens and pregnant women, who can pass protection on to their unborn babies.