Children’s Health now using virtual visits to ease some parents’ worries

Children’s Health has a way for people to visit with a doctor without ever leaving home.

The Children’s Health Virtual Visit platform is an app and website that lets you have a video conference with a healthcare professional 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You start by signing up and putting in basic health care information. Then you can connect by video to talk with someone. If needed, you can even get a prescription sent to your pharmacy.

It’s a way for the hospital to help people without making them leave home and without filling up hospital beds.

“We don’t want non-urgent, not critically ill patients going to the emergency room if there is something that can be treated just by talking to someone. And through this video conferencing we love to offer this service because we know most of the time what families need is reassurance about what they’re experiencing,” said Dr. Stormee Williams with Children’s Health.

The virtual visits and free screenings for symptoms are open to the public, not just parents.

Many pediatrician’s offices are also now doing the same.