Children's Health awarded $1.3 million to fight pediatric cancer

More than $1.3 million was awarded to Children’s health to help support children with cancer from the Children's Cancer Fund.

The Children’s Cancer Fund works with Children’s Health and UT Southwestern to help support and improve treatment and care for Children in North Texas with cancer.

"The Children's Cancer fund cares a lot about taking care of the kids who need medical attention today, but they are also fueling research that provides hope for the kids and families that will be facing the cancer battle tomorrow," said Brent Christopher, President of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

The $1.3 million will be used to help expand and renovate the cancer center at Children’s Medical Center Plano. The expansion of the cancer center will help children and families receive care closer to home.

The money will also be used to support other programs within the cancer center.