Child fatally shot by another child in Ferris; adult in custody

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The Brief A young child was killed inside a Ferris home after another very young child gained access to an unsecured firearm. An adult male who fled the scene following the incident is now in custody, with criminal charges being pursued against him. The identities and exact ages of the children and the arrested adult have not yet been released by investigators.



A young child was killed after another young child gained access to a firearm inside a Ferris home, and an adult male who fled the scene is in custody, authorities said.

Child killed in Ferris

What we know:

The Ferris Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting, which happened in the Shaw Creek area near Tidwell around 1 p.m.

According to preliminary information, a very young child gained access to a firearm inside a home, and another young child was fatally shot. Investigators state that it appears to have been an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

An adult male who left the scene after the shooting has been found and is in custody. Ferris DPS is working alongside the Texas Rangers, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

Criminal charges are being pursued in connection with the firearm, the accessibility of the weapon to a child, and actions taken after the incident.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the children involved, and the name of the adult who was arrested have not been released.

Officials noted that because it remains an active investigation, additional details will be released only when appropriate.

Ferris is south of Dallas on I-45.