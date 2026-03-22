Child dies, man critically injured in Far North Dallas crash

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The Brief A 5-year-old child was killed, and a man remains in critical condition after their Lexus struck a highway barrier and folded in half Saturday night. The crash occurred around 10:05 p.m. on North Central Expressway near Spring Valley Road; the driver was ejected upon impact. Investigators are still determining what caused the driver to hit the HOV lane barrier and are exploring potential criminal charges.



A 5-year-old child was killed, and a man remains in critical condition following a violent single-vehicle crash on the North Central Expressway late Saturday night, authorities said.

Fatal Far North Dallas crash

What we know:

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the 13700 block of N. Central Expressway, south of Spring Valley Road, at 10:05 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Lexus was traveling southbound when it struck an attenuation barrier at the entrance of the HOV lane. The impact was so severe that the vehicle folded in half before sliding to a stop inside the HOV lane, according to investigators.

The driver, an adult male, was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. Responders found the 5-year-old child trapped within the wreckage.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the child died shortly after arrival. The driver remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the adult and the child have not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to strike the barrier.