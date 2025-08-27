Chief's Rashee Rice suspended 6 games after Dallas crash

article

The Brief The NFL has suspended Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension is a result of Rice's involvement in a high-speed car crash and his subsequent guilty plea to felony charges in Dallas. Rice will miss the first six games of the 2025 season, including matchups against the Chargers, Eagles, and Ravens, and will be eligible to return in Week 7.



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will serve a six-game suspension at the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, the NFL announced, for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension is because of his involvement in a high-speed crash in Dallas in March 2024.

Rashee Rice Crash

The crash occurred on March 30, 2024, on U.S. Highway 75 North, also known as the Central Expressway. Authorities reported that Rice, driving a Lamborghini, and his friend Theodore Knox, driving a Corvette, were racing at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Rice reportedly lost control, triggering a chain-reaction crash that involved six vehicles.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 indicates the Lamborghini SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 mph seconds before the collision, while Knox's Corvette was traveling 116 mph but slowed to 91 mph about a second before impact.

The two men and their passengers fled the scene on foot, but their departure was captured on video.

Why is Rashee Rice Suspended?

On July 17, Rice pleaded guilty to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to serve 30 days in jail as a condition of that probation.

Judge Ernest White added the jail time to be served sporadically over the next five years because he said it bothered him that Rice walked away from the scene of the crash without stopping to even check on the victims.

Rice has paid approximately $115,000 in restitution for the victims' out-of-pocket medical expenses. Several victims have also filed a separate lawsuit against Rice and Knox seeking millions in damages for their injuries and totaled vehicles.

KC Chiefs NFL Schedule

Rice's six-game suspension will cause him to miss the following games:

Game 1: vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil

Game 2: vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Game 3: vs. the New York Giants

Game 4: vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Game 5: vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

Game 6: vs. the Detroit Lions

He is eligible to return for the Chiefs' seventh game of the season on Oct. 19, a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rashee Rice's Career

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) runs after a catch during the game between SMU and Lamar on September 10, 2022 at Gerald J Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via G Expand

A North Richland Hills native, Rice graduated from Richland High School and played college football at SMU.

The Chiefs drafted him in 2023. As a rookie, he was the Chiefs' leading wide receiver with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns during their Super Bowl-winning season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury after playing just four games in 2024.