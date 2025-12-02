Fort Worth Police Chief Garcia creates new unit to boost transparency and civil rights protections

The Brief Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced the creation of a Constitutional Policing Unit to boost transparency and civil rights protections. The new unit will proactively review police policies and procedures, including the use of tools like Flock license plate cameras. The team will include a police lieutenant, a criminologist, and a civilian representative, and is hoped to be operational by early 2026.



Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Tuesday announced the creation of a new Constitutional Policing Unit, a team he says is designed to strengthen transparency, accountability and civil rights protections within the department.

Why the unit was formed

What we know:

Chief Garcia has been in the role just over two months and says the unit will proactively review police policies and procedures to ensure officers are delivering "the way it’s expected."

The unit will evaluate selected police practices, develop corrective action plans when needed and monitor their implementation. It will also work closely with the city’s Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, led by Bonycle Sokunbi.

Bonycle Sokunbi

The initiative mirrors a similar unit Garcia formed while leading the Dallas Police Department. In Fort Worth, the team will include a police lieutenant, criminologist Dr. Alex Del Carmen and a civilian representative from the city.

City council members heard the proposal during a meeting and questioned how the new unit would determine which issues to examine.

What they're saying:

"This police department is going to be proactively looking at its policies and procedures to make sure we are providing law enforcement the way it’s expected," Garcia said during a news conference.

Council members raise questions

Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck asked the chief a few questions regarding the new unit.

"You can’t look at everything and everyone all the time, right? I imagine you’re going to pick topics or situations, so what drives that?"

Garcia said the unit’s focus will be shaped in part by ongoing discussions with Del Carmen, including national trends in policing and emerging areas of concern.

"One of the hottest topics right now is Flock cameras," Del Carmen told council members, referring to automated license plate readers used by the department. "Are they effective, and do they violate the constitutional rights of the United States?"

Community and internal support

Local perspective:

Sokunbi says this new unit is something that is exciting for Fort Worth communities.

"It’s something the community should be excited about. You’re now going to have a police department that can look you in the face and say we know what we’re doing, and we’re doing it well," said Sokunbi.

Garcia emphasized that the move is voluntary and driven internally.

"No one’s asked us to do this. No one’s forced us to do this," he said. "We are going to be proactive so that our community knows we care about the way we police this city."

Start in 2026

What's next:

The chief said he hopes the new unit will be operational by the start of 2026.