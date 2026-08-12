Chico Elementary School grass fire prompts evacuation

The Brief Chico ISD students were evacuated on Wednesday after a grass fire threatened the elementary school campus. The fire on school property has been extinguished, and all students are safe while sheltering at Chico High School. The cause of the fire is unknown, and emergency officials have not yet cleared the elementary campus for return.



Students in the Chico Independent School District were forced to evacuate on Wednesday because of a grass fire that threatened the elementary school.

What we know:

Video shared with FOX 4 shows flames just across the street from the Chico Elementary School field.

As of 2:18 p.m., Chico ISD confirmed the fire directly on the school property was out.

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Images from SKY 4 showed fire trucks continuing to spray water on the campus at 3 p.m. The grass near the school's parking lot appeared to be scorched.

Students were being held in the Chico High School gym with their teachers as a precaution and due to fears that the smoke would enter the school's HVAC system.

The district said all students are safe and accounted for. Students were seen walking back towards the elementary school around 3:20 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Students returning to Chico Elementary School

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Chico ISD is still waiting for Wise County Emergency Management officials to clear the campus. There’s no estimate on when that will be.

What they're saying:

Chico ISD's superintendent sent out the following statement regarding the grass fire:

"I am extremely proud of the quick response by our CES team to evacuate the building in 3 minutes. They prioritized our kids' safety and went into action. Support came from all over Wise County to aide us in our time of need and I am extremely grateful. We will be starting a water and sports drink drive tomorrow for our emergency responders. We want to give back to them and thank them for coming to our rescue today. Follow our Facebook page to find out how you can donate to these exceptional individuals."