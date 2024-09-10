Cheesy corn maque choux recipe from Nuri Steakhouse

Nuri Steakhouse, one of DFW's newest steakhouses, blends Asian traditions with the soul of New Orleans.

Executive Chef Mario Hernandez visited the Good Day kitchen to make a classic Louisiana side dish with fresh corn, peppers, and onions.

Maque Choux Corn Cheese

1 Small onion, finely diced

1 Poblano pepper, finely diced

1 Red pepper, finely diced

½ cup Celery

½ lb Jalapeno Bacon, julienne

1 cup Bechamel

2 cups Heavy Cream

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

4 Corn, fresh shucked

1 tablespoon Garlic, puree

1 Fresno pepper, finely diced

½ cup Gouda/white cheddar cheese blend

Place the bacon into a pan on medium heat until rendered.

Place the garlic, peppers, onions, and celery in the pan until translucent.

Season with salt and pepper and add corn. Allow to cook for 3 minutes, mixing the ingredients well.

Add the remaining ingredients and allow to reduce for 7 minutes on low heat.

Top with 1/2 and 1/2 blend of white cheddar and Gouda cheese.

Caramelize in a broiler until a golden brown color is achieved.

Serve HOT!

LINK: www.nuristeakhouse.com

