Cheesy corn maque choux recipe from Nuri Steakhouse

Published  September 10, 2024 10:09am CDT
Maque Choux Corn Cheese

The chef from the new Nuri Steakhouse visited the Good Day kitchen to make a classic Louisiana side dish with fresh corn, peppers, and onions.

DALLAS - Nuri Steakhouse, one of DFW's newest steakhouses, blends Asian traditions with the soul of New Orleans.

Executive Chef Mario Hernandez visited the Good Day kitchen to make a classic Louisiana side dish with fresh corn, peppers, and onions.

Maque Choux Corn Cheese 

1 Small onion, finely diced 
1 Poblano pepper, finely diced
1 Red pepper, finely diced 
½ cup Celery 
½ lb Jalapeno Bacon, julienne
1 cup Bechamel
2 cups Heavy Cream 
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
4 Corn, fresh shucked
1 tablespoon Garlic, puree
1 Fresno pepper, finely diced
½ cup Gouda/white cheddar cheese blend 

Place the bacon into a pan on medium heat until rendered.

Place the garlic, peppers, onions, and celery in the pan until translucent.

Season with salt and pepper and add corn. Allow to cook for 3 minutes, mixing the ingredients well. 

Add the remaining ingredients and allow to reduce for 7 minutes on low heat.

Top with 1/2 and 1/2 blend of white cheddar and Gouda cheese.

Caramelize in a broiler until a golden brown color is achieved.

Serve HOT! 

LINK: www.nuristeakhouse.com
 