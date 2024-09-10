Cheesy corn maque choux recipe from Nuri Steakhouse
DALLAS - Nuri Steakhouse, one of DFW's newest steakhouses, blends Asian traditions with the soul of New Orleans.
Executive Chef Mario Hernandez visited the Good Day kitchen to make a classic Louisiana side dish with fresh corn, peppers, and onions.
Maque Choux Corn Cheese
1 Small onion, finely diced
1 Poblano pepper, finely diced
1 Red pepper, finely diced
½ cup Celery
½ lb Jalapeno Bacon, julienne
1 cup Bechamel
2 cups Heavy Cream
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
4 Corn, fresh shucked
1 tablespoon Garlic, puree
1 Fresno pepper, finely diced
½ cup Gouda/white cheddar cheese blend
Place the bacon into a pan on medium heat until rendered.
Place the garlic, peppers, onions, and celery in the pan until translucent.
Season with salt and pepper and add corn. Allow to cook for 3 minutes, mixing the ingredients well.
Add the remaining ingredients and allow to reduce for 7 minutes on low heat.
Top with 1/2 and 1/2 blend of white cheddar and Gouda cheese.
Caramelize in a broiler until a golden brown color is achieved.
Serve HOT!
LINK: www.nuristeakhouse.com