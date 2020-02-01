Cheer team coached by pregnant woman killed in Arlington crash compete in her honor

Saturday night, a pregnant woman who was killed Thursday when her car was hit by a wrong-way driver in Arlington was honored by the cheer team she coached..

The cheer team coached by 27-year-old Ashley Medina-Bare competed at AT&T Stadium in her honor.

Last weekend, Medina-Bare found out she was going to have a baby boy.

Now, a week later, her husband and loved ones are planning her funeral.

There was a moment of silence Saturday night before her team competed at the Spirit Celebration Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders National Championship.