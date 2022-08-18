Charles Cato chosen as new chief of police for DART

article

Former Mesquite police chief Charles Cato has been named the new police chief for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

Cato has 33 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Mesquite Police Department and as first assistant chief of the Dallas Police Department.

The DART Police Department has a force of close to 400 people, including sworn peace officers, fare enforcement officers, and support staff.

Chief Cato starts his new job on September 6.