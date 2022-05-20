Charges upgraded, 2nd suspect arrested for Arlington car dealership owner's shooting death

article

Arlington police have upgraded the charges and made a second arrest in the shooting death of an Arlington car dealership owner.

On Monday, Adel Elhindawi, the owner of Salem Autos, was shot while trying to retrieve a loaner car that had not been returned. He passed away from his injuries on Thursday.

Brian Espy, 31, was arrested in Grand Prairie on Wednesday for the shooting.

He was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery. Those charges have since been upgraded to capital murder.

Employees at the dealership said Espy bought a vehicle off the lot three weeks ago, but the car was having mechanical issues. While Salem Autos was working on the car, a loaner was provided.

The car was fixed and returned last week, but the loaner was never brought back to the dealership.

Elhindawi and another employee went together to retrieve the loaner. That’s when he was shot.

Quyanna Massie, who was driving the loaner car at the time of the shooting, has also been arrested and was charged with aggravated assault.

