Changes made after numerous trees at White Rock Lake chopped down

article

A dispute over trees that were cut down at White Rock Lake in Dallas appears to be resolved.

In October, Oncor clear-cut trees to protect power lines on three acres of land called the Old Fish Hatchery.

Community activists complained that Oncor did not notify the city in advance.

Moving forward, the city's parks department will coordinate maintenance with Oncor.

The utility company also agreed to replant native species on the property.

RELATED: Oncor clear-cuts three acres at White Rock Lake without city approval