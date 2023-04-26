Central Market coming to North Oak Cliff, councilman says

H-E-B Central Market is planning to open a new store in North Oak Cliff, according to Dallas City Councilman Chad West.

The long-rumored store is finally coming to the Lake Cliff neighborhood on East Davis Street.

Central Market's parent company H-E-B purchased the land in August 2017, but to this point have not done anything with it.

Lovers Lane Central Market (Courtesy: Central Market)

West said H-E-B confirmed that they will come to the area and will not ask the city for economic incentives in order to build the 50,000 square foot store.

"This is smart development that creates jobs and amenities near existing housing. I can’t wait to get to work on this," said West in a post on social media.

At this time, there is no word on when construction is expected to begin or when the store is planning to open.