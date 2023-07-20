Cellphone records, sex assault kits linked Dallas man to 3 woman's murders, arrest warrant says

An arrest warrant reveals how detectives tracked down a man accused of killing at least three women and leaving their bodies in the Oak Cliff area.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Oscar Sanchez Garcia Wednesday. It came less than 24 hours after Dallas PD put out a public safety warning, noting at least two of the victims had ties to prostitution.

Sanchez Garcia is behind bars on a $4 million bond.

Police haven’t shared a possible motive, but records reveal similarities in not just where the women were found dead but how.

Sanchez Garcia is accused of killing three women and leaving their bodies near the Trinity River in the Oak Cliff area in the span of a few months.

Featured article

Janetria Oliver’s mother, 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson, was the first victim. Her body was discovered on April 22 in a grassy area near 8th and Corinth.

Oliver says they knew very little of what happened but then got word another woman was found dead in the same area.

"I saw that it was a second victim. And I immediately texted the detective. I'm like, ‘Hey, what's happening? Something is going on,’" she said.

An arrest warrant obtained Thursday by FOX 4 says the body of 25-year-old Cherish Gibson was found with stab wounds on June 25 just 200 yards away from where Robinson was found. Both women had similar injuries and were found nude or partially nude.

Detectives learned Gibson had been on Harry Hines Boulevard shortly before her death and found footage of Sanchez Garcia's truck there and near where the bodies were found.

According to the warrant, police would later find Sanchez Garcia’s cell phone in a field near where Robinson and Gibson were found.

"It was good police work that led to the arrest," said Dallas Police Dept. Spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

Police say cell phone records placed Sanchez Garcia near Robinson and Gibson’s murders and that sexual assault kits showed the same suspect attacked both.

Police also say Sanchez Garcia killed a third woman, who has still not been identified. She was found dead about two miles away Saturday.

FOX 4 asked if he could be linked to any other cases.

"The investigation is ongoing. But in any investigation, our detectives will reach out, work with our fusion center, talk with other local law enforcement agencies just to make sure all leads are followed," Lowman said.

"Most people and the FBI, in particular, define a serial killer as the same individual responsible for the same type of killing of at least three victims," explained Criminologist Dr. Alex Del Carmen. "A lot of times, there is no immediate link except to say that that the criminal in this case, the presumed killer, actually found the opportunity at the right time with the right person in the wrong area."

And while someone is finally in custody for the three murders, loved ones are still mourning.

"Nobody has a right to treat anybody that way," Oliver said. "Who are you to say that somebody gets to take their last breath? So just want people to know that they are loved, and they have families."

Sanchez Garcia has a previous arrest in Dallas County for family violence in mid-March.

FOX 4 reached out to the attorney listed as representing him in that matter for comment but did not hear back.