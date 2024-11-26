Celina woman killed in home burglary; 53-year-old suspect arrested

article

A man was arrested Monday night after breaking into a home and fatally attacking a woman in Celina.

Police responded to a burglary call around 3:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Seattle Slew Drive in the Mustang Lakes neighborhood.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Karl Stanley at the scene.

The woman died at the scene from severe injuries in the attack.

Police said Stanley knew the victim, but their relationship has not been disclosed.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation. The motive for the attack remains unclear.