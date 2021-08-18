Celina police arrest 3 accused of stealing $20,000 in property from storage unit

article

Celina police have arrested three people accused of stealing items worth more than $20,000 from a storage unit.

The burglary was reported on August 7, at a storage unit facility in the 900 West Frontier Parkway.

Investigators found that items worth more than $20,000 were stolen from the storage unit.

It was found that an employee at the storage unit and their family members were responsible for the burglary. One of the suspects was also selling the stolen items on social media.

Police bought an item and took three suspects into custody. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

On Tuesday, Celina police executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Maxwell Court in Aubrey.

Police said they were able to recover all the stolen items.