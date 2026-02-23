Celina ISD names new athletic director

article

The Brief Celina ISD has named Brent Whitson as their new athletic director, replacing former AD Bill Elliott. Prior to joining Celina ISD, Whitson served as the athletic director and head football coach at Denison High School. The position became open following Bill Elliott's retirement in January amidst a criminal investigation into his son Caleb, a former middle school football coach.



Celina ISD has named a new athletic director to replace longtime AD Bill Elliott, who retired in January following a criminal investigation into his son.

What we know:

Brent Whitson will become the next athletic director of Celina ISD, district superintendent Tom Maglisceau announced Monday. Whitson will begin his new role on March 23.

He has been the athletic director and head football coach at Denison High School since 2021. Prior to that, Whitson served as the head football coach at Richardson High School and Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma.

What they're saying:

"Lisa and I are thrilled to be part of the proud and growing community of Celina, Texas," Whitson said. "We are incredibly grateful that God has placed us in Celina ISD. ‘Job One’ is taking care of students and giving them every opportunity to achieve excellence. The Celina Bobcats have a proud history and a bright future, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this tremendous staff of coaches moving forward."

"Celina Athletics has built, for generations, a championship tradition that deserves to be honored, and I am confident that Brent Whitson is the leader to continue building that legacy," said Superintendent Tom Maglisceau. "As this community and our district continue to grow, we must build systems that sustain our culture of excellence for decades to come. Brent has demonstrated his ability to support and inspire the strengths of his coaches and his programs, and he will work tirelessly with our athletes, coaches, parents and teachers to lead Celina Athletics to continued success through the next chapter of our great story."

The backstory:

Celina ISD has an opening at athletic director after previous AD Bill Elliott announced his retirement in January. Elliott's retirement came during a criminal investigation into his son Caleb Elliott.

Featured article

Elliott had been on paid leave since October, when police and the school district began investigating his son, Caleb Elliott, for charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

The school district said an independent review found no evidence that Bill Elliott or any other employee had previous knowledge of the alleged crimes.

Featured article

A third-party investigation also found Bill Elliott had no knowledge of Caleb Elliott's alleged crimes, but did have a wide-ranging influence on hiring practices within the district during his time as athletic director.