Celina ISD Board of Trustees evaluates findings in Caleb Elliott case

The Brief Celina ISD’s board is meeting privately Monday to review a third-party investigation into allegations that a former coach secretly recorded dozens of boys in a locker room. Former coach Caleb Elliott remains jailed on criminal charges, while lawsuits allege the district previously ignored reports of his misconduct and a prior attempt to install cameras. Families are demanding the termination of any officials who may have covered up the crimes.



Celina ISD’s school board is meeting behind closed doors on Monday evening. It’s all about the disturbing allegations of secret recordings in a boy’s locker room.

Investigation into Caleb Elliott

What we know:

Caleb Elliott, the former coach at Celina ISD's Moore Middle School, is facing criminal charges, accused of secretly recording dozens of naked boys in a locker room. He is currently in Collin County Jail facing a list of charges.

On Monday, Celina ISD's Board of Trustees is meeting behind closed doors to receive and review findings of an independent third-part investigation.

Cover-up allegations

Keep in mind, there are many layers to this story. Lawsuits claim that even before Elliott was charged, he had a history of misconduct swept under the rug.

Parents demand accountability

Parents hope the independent investigation leads to accountability.

What they're saying:

"It has been 108 days since 38 families got the call that pictures of our boys in various states of undress were identified on Caleb Elliott’s phone. 108 days of not knowing who knew what, waiting on investigations to close, hopeful that justice will be served. We have been very patient," said one Celina ISD parent. "You have to ensure this does not happen again. I never thought there would be sides on this. There should only be one side. All in favor of protecting innocent children. I pray that you will do the right thing. Remember these 38 middle school boys who will be moving to the high school this Fall. Get rid of the person responsible for hiring Caleb Elliott along with any others that knew of or covered up his crimes."

Moore Middle School

District leadership on leave

Dig deeper:

Lawsuits claim Elliott had an improper relationship with a student while working at Celina High School, and that when the district found out, Elliott was moved to the middle school.

Caleb Elliott is the son of Bill Elliott, the head coach and athletic director of the high school football team. Bill is currently on administrative leave. Also on administrative leave is Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn.

Lawsuits claim Elliott previously got in trouble for allegedly trying to install cameras in a Moore Middle School locker room. The police have not substantiated those claims.

A divided community

Local perspective:

On Monday night, a group spoke in support of the principal, describing how out of the ordinary this process has been for students.

"Naturally, they are wondering, when is she coming back? Is she coming back? What will happen?" said teacher Tawnia King.

What's next:

The board is still in closed session. No telling how long they’ll be in as the public waits to see if any action is taken once they come out.

