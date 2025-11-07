Celina ISD coach Caleb Elliott arrested again, facing 3rd criminal charge

article

A former teacher and football coach at Celina ISD’s Moore Middle School is facing another criminal charge.

This is the third time Caleb Elliott has been arrested after being accused of secretly recording boys in a locker room.

Celina ISD Coach Arrested

What's new:

A new warrant was issued for Elliott for the sexual performance of a child, which is a second-degree felony.

Jail records indicate he was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Collin County jail. No bond amount was set.

Celina police confirmed the arrest stems from their continued investigation into Elliott’s actions in the Moore Middle School locker room.

"The Texas Penal Code defines "Sexual Performance" as a crime that lures a child younger than 18 years of age to perform an act that visually depicts the lewd exhibition of the private area. This would include asking victims to perform activities while they were naked or partially clothed," Celina police said in a news release.

The backstory:

Elliott was initially arrested in October and is already facing charges for invasive visual recording and the possession of child pornography.

A lawsuit filed by the parents of his alleged victims claims Celina ISD knew he had a sexual relationship with a student while working at Celina High School. The district quietly moved him to the middle school in an attempt to cover it up, the suit claims.

Once at the middle school, Elliott allegedly recorded images of more than 30 boys in the locker room. Police said investigators found images of dozens of students on his phone.

Celina ISD has since placed him on administrative leave "indefinitely."

Celina ISD Employees on Leave

Elliott is just one of several Celina ISD employees currently on leave.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Celina High School special education teacher’s aide Micheale Clark was arrested and charged with endangering a disabled individual. Police were called to the school for reports that Clark was impaired while on campus. She was taken into custody during their investigation.

Last Thursday, another Moore Middle School teacher, Jainya Walder, was arrested after she was also accused of being impaired in her classroom. The 40-year-old English teacher is now charged with endangering a child.

Also last week, a Celina High School employee was placed on administrative leave so that the district could look into allegations that the employee may have been involved in inappropriate conduct while working in the Melissa school district.

And in late October, Celina ISD placed the principal of Moore Middle School and the district’s athletic director, Bill Elliott, on administrative leave so they couldn’t interfere with an investigation into Caleb Elliott’s conduct.