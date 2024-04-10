Cedar Hill opens new library within a park

Cedar Hill’s newest library has opened in an unexpected place – a park.

The inspiration for the Cedar Hill Library in the Park came from a letter an 8-year-old girl wrote to the mayor.

The massive project has taken years, but it’s finally come together. The girl who wrote the letter is now a teenager.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

"It’s actually two aspects blended into one. We have a library. We also have a park. The park’s gonna have an amphitheater. It’s gonna have a place to park and play. It’s gonna have manicured wild landscaping. And we have a deck on our library. So we have a rooftop deck where we can be able to go out and read books," said Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason.

Cedar Hill’s old library was about 10,000 square feet. The new space is about four times that size.

The building also has rooms for podcasting and places to hold meetings. And it can be used as an event space or even a wedding venue.

Related article

"I think it’s gonna mean a lot more towards the region, actually. This could be an opportunity for economic engine. I think it could be a game changer to be able to give new light towards the Cedar Hill area," Mayor Mason said.

There will be a public grand opening on April 27.