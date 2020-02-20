CDC lifts quarantine for San Antonio patients that show no sign of coronavirus

After 90 people were quarantined at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, fleeing the coronavirus-affected area of China, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted the quarantine order for 89 of those individuals.

According to the CDC, during the 14-day quarantine period, only one person has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and remains under care at a local San Antonio hospital.

All other individuals have been medically cleared and CDC officials have lifted their quarantine orders. "It is important to know that these people being released from quarantine pose no health risk to the surrounding community, or to the communities they will be returning to," a CDC media advisory stated.

The CDC has also extended its thanks to the quarantined individuals for their cooperation.

Earlier this week, San Antonio-Lackland received additional coronavirus evacuees from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan after coronavirus concerns. Fifty-one passengers were tested for coronavirus while on the way to Lackland, according to the CDC. Seven tested positive and didn't have previous symptoms while two more did show symptoms.

