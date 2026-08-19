CBP officers discover $14.9 million in meth hidden in fresh celery at Texas border

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The Brief CBP officers seized nearly $15 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a fresh celery shipment at the Pharr International Bridge. A secondary scan and physical search revealed 721 packages containing over 1,675 pounds of meth arriving from Mexico. Federal officers seized the drugs and tractor-trailer as Homeland Security Investigations launches a criminal probe into the smuggling attempt.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $15 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a commercial shipment of fresh celery at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Drug-smuggling attempt thwarted

Officers intercepted the commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico, on Saturday and referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection using nonintrusive scanning technology.

A physical search following anomalies detected during scanning uncovered 721 packages containing a total of 1,675.5 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the produce shipment. CBP estimated the street value of the seized drugs at $14,978,000.

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What they're saying:

"This successful seizure of methamphetamine is a direct result of our officers' keen intuition combined with our sophisticated tools and technology," said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "When you pair that human expertise with the precision of our scanning equipment, it creates a formidable defense against those attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics into our country."

Federal officers seized both the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have launched a criminal investigation into the smuggling attempt.