Creamy cauliflower cashew soup recipe | The Ten

Needing a good creamy soup recipe? Executive Chef Eddie Ledesma-Porter joined The Ten to show viewers how to make creamy vegan cauliflower cashew soup. Palate is a new elevated wine bar and bistro in North Texas.

Recipe makes 3 quarts (12 cups)

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp (1/4 Cup) EVOO

4 oz shallot (can substitute onion, just ensure it’s a mild one - not white or red onion)

6 oz yellow onion

4 small cloves of garlic, smashed

1 large bay leaf

3-4 small sprigs of fresh thyme (can tie into bundle with bay leaf for easy removal)

4-5 oz (1/2 cup) dry white wine

2 lb. cauliflower medium florets/medium dice

2 cup cashews (preferably roasted, roasted + salted is fine, just be careful with seasoning)

1.5 qt. vegetable stock (can use chicken stock, however, vegetable is preferred)

1 Tbsp. fine-grind black pepper (more or less if desired)

1/4 tsp cayenne

salt, to taste

fresh lemon juice to finish/adjust

Directions:

1. On medium heat in a heavy-bottomed pot (i.e. enameled cast iron), add EVOO, shallots, onion and garlic, season with some salt and sauté for 4- 5 minutes. Add herbs and sauté until fragrant for an additional 4 - 5 minutes.

2. Add white wine and simmer until reduced by half.

3. Add in cauliflower, cashews and toss to coat in remaining liquid in pot. Season with cayenne & salt. Reduce heat to low/simmer and cover for 20 - 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, ensuring the ingredients do not brown.

4. Add the stock, black pepper (use less if you’d like) and simmer on low for an additional 20 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.

5. Remove the herbs and let cool for a few minutes before beginning to blend either using a high-powered immersion blender (i.e. Vitamix) or traditional blender in batches and placing in a separate bowl/pot. Soup should be velvety smooth, adjust seasoning with salt, and finish with a splash of fresh lemon juice.

6. Bowl up and garnish finished soup with a drizzle of high quality EVOO, or additional sautéed and seasoned cauliflower florets. Cool and store remaining soup in airtight container for 5 to 7 days.