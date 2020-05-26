Catholic Diocese of Dallas to resume weekday public masses

Starting Tuesday, churches in the Catholic Diocese of Dallas can hold in-person mass during the week.

The diocese is allowing its 77 churches to offer mass once a day Monday through Friday.

The masses cannot exceed 25% capacity so parishes are being encouraged to create an online sign-up sheet. Some churchgoers could be turned away if there isn’t enough room.

Those who plan to attend are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.

Families will be seated at least 6 feet apart in a pew and every other row will be left empty. The building and pews will then be disinfected after each public mass or event.

The diocese is also asking people with compromised health and those with symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

For now, weekend masses are suspended. They are being streamed online and televised on FOX 4.

Meanwhile, Dallas megachurch The Potter’s House has decided not to hold in-person services any time soon.

Bishop TD Jakes said his team decided to push back the church’s reopening plan because of the rising national death toll and worries that a return to in-person services could lead to new outbreaks.

The church has not set a new date for opening. It will continue to stream services online.