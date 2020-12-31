Casey Anthony files papers to open private investigation firm in Florida

article

Casey Anthony wants to get into the private investigation business, according to paperwork filed in Florida.

Records show that Anthony has filed papers to start a private investigation company in West Palm Beach.

Documents filed on Dec. 14 show Anthony listed as the registered agent of Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC. The effective date is listed as Jan. 1.

RELATED: Casey Anthony movie scrapped due to coronavirus, report says

According to the Orlando Sentinel, county property records show the business is registered to a home owned by Patrick McKenna, who was the lead investigator on her defense team during her 2011 trial.

Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. A movie about Anthony’s life, which was tentatively titled ‘As I Was Told,’ was scrapped earlier this year, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

| SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 35 NEWSLETTER |

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.