Carrollton, McKinney welcome new police chiefs

article

The cities of Carrollton and McKinney both have new police chiefs.

In Carrollton, north of Dallas, Roberto Arredondo was hired to replace Derrick Miller, who left earlier this year to become Irving’s police chief.

RELATED: City of Irving swears in first Black police chief in city's history

Arredondo has served in law enforcement for 25 years. He started with the Dallas Police Department in 1996 and comes to Carrollton after serving as the police chief in Victoria, southwest of Houston.

McKinney also welcomed Joe Ellenburg to the job full time.

Ellenburg was named interim chief in October after Greg Conley became the city’s director of public safety.

He’s been in law enforcement for 30 years, starting with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in 1992. He joined the McKinney Police Department in 1995.