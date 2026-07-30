Carrollton house fire damages two homes

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The Brief Firefighters responded to a Thursday morning fire near Dallshan Drive and Richey Drive in Carrollton that damaged two neighboring homes. Aerial footage showed damage to the side walls, chimneys, and roofs of both houses. The cause of the fire remains unknown and it is unclear if anyone was inside.



Firefighters battled a fire that damaged two homes in a Carrollton neighborhood.

What we know:

The fires started around 9 a.m. on Thursday near Dallshan Drive and Richey Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed two neighboring homes with damage along their side walls, chimney and roofs.

Most of the flames appeared to be out by the time the helicopter arrived, but firefighters were still at the scene.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether anyone was home at the time.

No injuries have been reported.