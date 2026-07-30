Carrollton house fire damages two homes
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CARROLLTON, Texas - Firefighters battled a fire that damaged two homes in a Carrollton neighborhood.
What we know:
The fires started around 9 a.m. on Thursday near Dallshan Drive and Richey Drive.
Images from SKY 4 showed two neighboring homes with damage along their side walls, chimney and roofs.
Most of the flames appeared to be out by the time the helicopter arrived, but firefighters were still at the scene.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether anyone was home at the time.
No injuries have been reported.
The Source: The information in this story comes from incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.