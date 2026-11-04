Carrollton hospital employee arrested for indecent assault on patient

The Brief On November 3, the Carrollton Police Department arrested 46-year-old Ernest Ussin Jr. and charged him with indecent assault. Police say a hospital patient at the Carrollton Regional Medical Center reported that Ussin sexually assaulted her in her hospital bed. Detectives believe there may be additional victims, and their investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department.



Police say a Carrollton hospital employee sexually assaulted a patient in her hospital bed on Monday, and they believe there could be more victims.

Carrollton hospital employee arrest

What we know:

On November 2, the Carrollton Police Department responded to a call from the Carrollton Regional Medical Center regarding a sexual assault.

A patient at the hospital reported a patient care technician was sexually assaulting her when she woke up in her hospital bed, and identified 46-year-old Ernest Ussin Jr. as the suspect.

Ernest Ussin Jr., 46 (Carrollton Police)

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ussin on one count of indecent assault, and arrested him on November 3.

Ussin was transported to the Carrollton Jail, and will be taken to the Denton County Jail.

Based on an initial investigation, Carrollton police detectives believe there may be more victims. They believe the alleged conduct was contained in the hospital setting.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Ussin's alleged behavior or have been victimized by Ussin, contact the Carrollton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (927) 641-7273.