Carrollton burglary suspects arrested following high-speed chase

Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton.

Officers tried to stop a white Chevy pickup truck that they believed might have been involved in a burglary.

The driver took off, drove at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour through several cities and finally stopped when he hit a dead-end street near Downtown Dallas.

The men then surrendered to the police.

They will be charged for evading arrest and could also face burglary charges.