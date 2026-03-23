Carrollton 13-year-old boy reported missing
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CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
What we know:
Police said Jet Rodriguez was last seen near Good Elementary School off Denton Drive.
He’s described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
What we don't know:
Police did not share any information about the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s disappearance or say when he was last seen.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the Carrollton Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a post on the Carrollton Police Department's Facebook page.