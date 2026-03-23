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Carrollton 13-year-old boy reported missing

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Published  March 23, 2026 7:35am CDT
Carrollton
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • Carrollton police are searching for 13-year-old Jet Rodriguez, who was last seen near Good Elementary School wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department immediately to assist in the search.

CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

What we know:

Police said Jet Rodriguez was last seen near Good Elementary School off Denton Drive.

He’s described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any information about the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s disappearance or say when he was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Carrollton Police Department.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a post on the Carrollton Police Department's Facebook page.

CarrolltonMissing Persons