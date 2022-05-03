Carpenter Park opens on east side of Downtown Dallas

The concrete jungle of Downtown Dallas is a little greener with the opening of Carpenter Park.

The newly renovated and expanded park opens Tuesday on the corner of Pearl and Live Oak streets.

The area began as Carpenter Plaza back in 1941. Now it’s a nearly 6-acre green space that includes an interactive fountain, walking paths, seating areas, a basketball court and play areas for children and dogs.

"As more people decide to live downtown, there's an increasing demand for open green space and Carpenter Park that we're dedicating today is just the latest jewel in our downtown master plan for parks," said Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley.

The councilman described the park as just one piece of a larger puzzle.

"It started in 2004 with the development of the downtown parks master plan. There's a plan behind every thing and this was just the latest of multiple parks that have been opening downtown starting with Klyde Warren, Belo Park. And the one that's left that's still under construction is Harwood Park. So when they're all completed there will be a circle of parks in downtown," he said.

City leaders are expected to celebrate the completion of Carpenter Park Tuesday morning.

