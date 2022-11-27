1 child dead, 2 others critically injured in possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Gun Barrel City

article

Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy following reports of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning.

Fire crews and officers were called out to the 100 block of Garret Lane, just after 9 a.m.

They found the 6-year-old unresponsive, along with a 3-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy, and a 28-year old woman.

All four were taken to a hospital, where the 6-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were taken to Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition.

The 6-year-old's death is under investigation.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.