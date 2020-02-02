Carbon monoxide causes evacuation of The Bridge homeless shelter in Dallas
DALLAS - The Bridge homeless shelter was evacuated Sunday morning due to carbon monoxide.
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. for a medical call.
While treating the person for the initial call, others started complaining about feeling sick.
Firefighters then tested the area for carbon monoxide, and got a positive reading.
Everyone inside the homeless shelter, about 200 people, were evacuated as a precaution.
There were more than a dozen people transported to the hospital, including four Dallas Fire-Rescue members.
The gas was shut off, and crews worked to ventilate the “Welcome Building.”