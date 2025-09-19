5 hospitalized after car hits Duff's Famous Wings in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - After a car crashed into a Southlake chicken wing restaurant Friday, five people are in the hospital.
Car hits Duff's
What we know:
Southlake DPS said they were working a scene in the parking lot of Duff's Famous Wings around 7 p.m. Friday.
The restaurant is located in the 2700 block of East Southlake Boulevard.
A later update from Southlake DPS said three people had minor injuries, and two had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
An additional person was treated on scene and released.
Duff's crash | Credit: Kylie Tomlinson
What we don't know:
The identities of those injured were not released.
The driver of the car has not been identified. No charges have been mentioned.
The Source: Information in this article came from Southlake DPS.