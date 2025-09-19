5 hospitalized after car hits Duff's Famous Wings in Southlake

article

The Brief Five people are injured after a car hit a Southlake restaurant. None have been identified, nor has the driver.



After a car crashed into a Southlake chicken wing restaurant Friday, five people are in the hospital.

Car hits Duff's

What we know:

Southlake DPS said they were working a scene in the parking lot of Duff's Famous Wings around 7 p.m. Friday.

The restaurant is located in the 2700 block of East Southlake Boulevard.

A later update from Southlake DPS said three people had minor injuries, and two had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An additional person was treated on scene and released.

Duff's crash | Credit: Kylie Tomlinson

What we don't know:

The identities of those injured were not released.

The driver of the car has not been identified. No charges have been mentioned.