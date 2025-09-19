Expand / Collapse search

5 hospitalized after car hits Duff's Famous Wings in Southlake

Published  September 19, 2025 8:35pm CDT
Duff's crash | Credit: Kyndal Latham

The Brief

    • Five people are injured after a car hit a Southlake restaurant.
    • None have been identified, nor has the driver.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - After a car crashed into a Southlake chicken wing restaurant Friday, five people are in the hospital.

Car hits Duff's

What we know:

Southlake DPS said they were working a scene in the parking lot of Duff's Famous Wings around 7 p.m. Friday.

The restaurant is located in the 2700 block of East Southlake Boulevard.

A later update from Southlake DPS said three people had minor injuries, and two had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

An additional person was treated on scene and released. 

Duff's crash | Credit: Kylie Tomlinson

What we don't know:

The identities of those injured were not released. 

The driver of the car has not been identified. No charges have been mentioned. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Southlake DPS.

