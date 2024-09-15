Car crashes into Arlington home, police searching for driver

Image 1 of 7 ▼

A driver in Arlington crashed into a house overnight.

Police say just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday they found an SUV crashed into a home on Sherry Street.

Officers found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground when they arrived.

Police say the man told them he was in the car at the time of the crash, but got out. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a different man, who was driving the car, walk away after the crash.

Investigators believe the 2009 Nissan Armada was traveling north on Sherry Street when it hit a utility pole on the west side of the road, then went off the road on the east side before driving across the yard of one home and hitting the side of another.

Fortunately, no residents inside the home were injured.

The Source Information in this article comes from Arlington Police Department and FOX 4 crews on the scene.



