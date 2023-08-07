Car crashes into 2nd story of Pennsylvania home, driver transported to hospital

article

A driver was transported to a local hospital Sunday after their car flew into the second story of a home in Pennsylvania causing substantial damage.

According to the Junction Fire Company, the department was dispatched to Decatur Township regarding a "vehicle accident" on Aug. 6.

The department said crews arrived at the scene within minutes, and upon arrival, found one vehicle crashed into the second floor of a residence with the driver out of the vehicle.

"The crew had to think outside the box in order to temporarily stabilize the vehicle until it was time to remove it," a spokesperson told FOX Television Stations.

Junction Fire remained on the scene for about three hours and helped the homeowners put a tarp over the top of the home due to upcoming severe storms.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Geising Lewistown Hospital by EMS crew.

While Junction Fire did not disclose how the car managed to leave the roadway and crash, they did tell FOX that there is a culvert beside the house. They would not elaborate further.

The exact estimated damages of the crash are currently unknown.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.