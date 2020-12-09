Captain Nemo's in Irving just the latest small business to close due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

A longtime local restaurant owner who is unable to move forward in the pandemic had a stark message for North Texans.

“If you want your small biz to be there when COVID is over, you need to spend your time, go out and eat at your favorite places. Go spend your money there,” said Bill Miller, owner of Captain Nemo’s.

Since the news broke to customers last weekend, many in Irving are lining up to buy what may be their last Captain Nemo's sandwich.

An estimated 110,000 restaurants nationwide have closed for good.

Captain Nemo's joins another 10,000 expected to close by the end of the year.

More than 80% of surveyed owners think the next couple of months will be even worse, with colder temperatures limiting outdoor service.

Restaurants are urging Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package.

A line was out of the door at Captain Nemo's for some time Wednesday because of the news of them closing. The owner said they could not outlast the impacts of the pandemic.

The sound of steak cooking on grill at Captain Nemo's has become a part of the Irving lunchtime soundtrack for decades.

“Sizzling steak, always, and you can't find another one like it,” Teena Peterman said.

But in a few weeks, that sound will fade.

“It’s very sad, it makes me want to cry,” employee Ida Crawford said.

“It really is heartbreaking to know this place is going down,” employee Zackary Alverado said.

Captain Nemo's was a business concept started by Bill Miller’s father in Detroit.

He brought it to Irving, and it has been a staple in the community ever since.

“We thought, at first, we had enough resources that we could just hold on and kind of hammer through it and make it,” Miller said.

Just like so many other businesses, the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic forced Miller and his wife to make the decision to close.

“It has affected the bottom line in such a way, we are breaking even. We don’t have enough to continue to pay the employees and the vendors,” he explained.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the average profit margin across the industry is only 5-6%.

Nearly nine out of every ten restaurants reported an average drop of 36% in sales revenue.

Most are struggling with rising labor costs and supply costs that have not gone down.

It’s affecting established businesses especially hard. On average, restaurants, like Captain Nemo’s that are closing for good, have been open 16 years or longer.

“We brought our kids here and our grandkids, sure did,” longtime customer Debra Stephens said.

Longtime and new customers are now coming to support.

“This is just such a big part of our lives. It’s just devastating that we are losing this place,” Stephens said.

Miller said people should support their favorite local business this holiday season, so they don’t have to close their doors.

“If you want your small businesses to be there when COVID is over, you need spend your time, go out and eat at your favorite places,” he said. “Because if you don’t, at the end of this your favorite place may not be there.”

Miller said some people have expressed interest in buying the property, but he said, for now, he is just focused on spending time with longtime customers.