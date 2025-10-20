Capital murder trial for North Texas fugitive begins

The Brief The capital murder trial for Trevor McEuen, who is accused of killing his neighbor Aaron Martinez in Forney, begins this morning in Kaufman County. The trial was delayed after McEuen cut off his ankle monitor in May and was found hiding in a hole underneath his grandparent's house following a month-long manhunt. McEuen is facing charges of capital murder, aggravated assault, and arson, and had previously been released twice on bond despite protests from the victim's family.



The capital murder trial for a North Texas man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor is set to begin today in Kaufman County, months after the suspect allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled, leading to a month-long manhunt.

Trevor McEuen, 33, faces charges including capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arson. Jury selection was completed last week, and the trial is expected to focus on the May 1, 2023, death of his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, 35, in Forney.

Investigators say McEuen shot Martinez multiple times and later admitted to the crime following a SWAT standoff.

Capital Murder Trial

The backstory:

McEuen was originally scheduled to appear in court on May 5 for the start of his capital murder trial. Instead, authorities say he removed his court-ordered ankle monitor at 5:33 a.m. that morning and disappeared in Van Zandt County. He is also accused of setting the house on fire before officers arrived.

The manhunt ended nearly a month later in the early morning hours of June 2 at his grandparents' home near Grand Saline in Van Zandt County. Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers said McEuen was captured after an hours-long standoff and was found hiding in a muddy hole beneath the house.

McEuen was awaiting trial and staying with relatives in Van Zandt County after posting a $2 million bond in December 2024. He had previously posted a $2 million bond in September 2024 but was arrested a week later for violating his release terms. During his periods out on bond, Martinez's family held community events to raise awareness and accused McEuen of harassing them.

What's next:

He is facing capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, and arson.

Jury selection started last week and the trial begins this morning.

The judge will not allow cameras inside the courtroom, but FOX 4 News will have a reporter inside.