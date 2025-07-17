Capital murder suspect arrested in Frisco after allegedly fleeing traffic stop on foot

article

The Brief A capital murder suspect was arrested in Frisco after fleeing a traffic stop. Jonathan Elizalde, 21, was wanted for capital murder and theft charges out of Dallas County. The identity of Elizalde's alleged victim has not been released.



A capital murder suspect has been arrested in Frisco after police say he allegedly tried to leave a traffic stop on foot.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Stonebrook Parkway. After the suspect's vehicle was stopped by a Frisco officer, the official reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the occupants to step outside.

After the woman who was driving and the man in the passenger seat got out of the vehicle, the man reportedly ran away from the scene. After a search of the area and a report from a resident saying a man had jumped their fence, the suspect was found hiding nearby under bushes. A search of the vehicle is said to have found marijuana and a handgun.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Elizalde, 21, of Dallas, who was found to be wanted out of Dallas County for capital murder and theft of property charges. He was given an additional charge of evading arrest.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Genccis Barrientos Echeverria, of Garland. She was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both have been booked into the Frisco Detention Facility.

What we don't know:

Elizalde's alleged victim was not named in the release.

What they're saying:

"This arrest highlights the unknowns and dangers that officers face on any given call or traffic stop," said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. "This was great work by our officers for their quick actions and use of the tools at their disposal to take this violent offender off the streets. I’m thankful for the help of the resident who assisted with information that eventually led to the suspect. Our community is safer today with this murder suspect behind bars."