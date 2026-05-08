Canvas cyberattack disrupts North Texas schools

The Brief A major cyberattack on the Canvas learning platform has impacted 30 million users, including North Texas schools and colleges, during final exams. The hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach and is threatening to leak sensitive student data. Canvas’s parent company has not yet confirmed the full extent of the data breach or when services will be completely restored.



A cyberattack on an online learning platform disrupted schools and universities nationwide, including many in North Texas.

Canvas Outage

What we know:

The Canvas outage and data breach on Thursday impacted more than 30 million active users across the nation, just as many were preparing to take final exams.

Canvas is one of the most widely used learning education platforms. Students and teachers use it to access assignments, grades, lecture videos, and course materials.

The hacking group known as ShinyHunters claimed responsibility and threatened to release sensitive student data.

Related article

What they're saying:

A cybersecurity analyst said hackers are increasingly targeting schools and universities.

"We are looking to a possible big data leak of minor data, student data, which can be potentially concerning," said Juan Guevara Torres, a tech expert.

Local perspective:

Several school districts in North Texas have said they were impacted, including Plano and Allen ISDs.

Colleges across the metroplex also report problems, such as Southern Methodist University and Tarrant County Community College.

What we don't know:

Officials with Canvas’s parent company, Infrastructure, have not released details about the extent of the breach or when service will be fully restored.