Can't find FOX 4 or Channel 27 with your antenna?

article

KDFW and KDFI viewers in some areas may continue to experience signal issues into next week.

Maintenance work is being done on a tower shared by KDFW and WFAA. Our signal issues are due to work being done on the WFAA antenna. In order for it to be done safely, power must be reduced on KDFW and KDFI. This has caused some viewers to have poor or no signal for KDFW and KDFI.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for rain and wind Friday through Sunday, so that will limit scheduled work on the antenna.

We recommend KDFI Channel 27 viewers watch 27.1 on 4.3. All of Channel 27's subchannels will be down until the work is complete.

We apologize for this inconvenience.